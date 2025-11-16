Jensen Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,430 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $5,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,969,511 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,140,604,000 after acquiring an additional 95,876 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,790,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,814,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675,148 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,704,010 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $770,453,000 after purchasing an additional 440,593 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,575,953 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $747,437,000 after purchasing an additional 40,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,317,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $496,892,000 after purchasing an additional 33,818 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KEYS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.18.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.98, for a total value of $347,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 106,590 shares in the company, valued at $18,544,528.20. This represents a 1.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $178.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.77. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.43 and a 52 week high of $187.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a PE ratio of 57.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.22.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Keysight Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.790-1.85 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.090-7.090 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Further Reading

