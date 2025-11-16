Pfizer Inc. $PFE Stake Boosted by MJP Associates Inc. ADV

MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Curio Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 36,600.0% during the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PFE. Scotiabank started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.28.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $25.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.45. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.92 and a fifty-two week high of $27.69. The firm has a market cap of $142.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.94 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.150 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.9%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

