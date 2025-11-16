Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided EPS guidance of 10.100-10.300 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 10.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.8 billion-$4.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.0 billion.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRL. Barclays upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Baird R W upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.29.

CRL stock opened at $167.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12 month low of $91.86 and a 12 month high of $203.01.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.11. Charles River Laboratories International had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a positive return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total value of $126,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 24,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,681.60. This represents a 3.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,249,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $195,446,000 after buying an additional 12,035 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,026,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $155,677,000 after acquiring an additional 232,020 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 769,437 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $120,386,000 after acquiring an additional 190,828 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 749,723 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $117,303,000 after purchasing an additional 35,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 722.5% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 434,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,885,000 after purchasing an additional 381,432 shares during the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

