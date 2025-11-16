Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF $VOE Shares Sold by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,515,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,290,000 after buying an additional 239,192 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,103,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,704,000 after acquiring an additional 172,374 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 1,190,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,759,000 after acquiring an additional 98,460 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 31.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 282,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,275,000 after purchasing an additional 67,155 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,262,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,809,000 after purchasing an additional 65,644 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $173.84 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $139.38 and a fifty-two week high of $176.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $173.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.20. The company has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

