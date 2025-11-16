Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Lowers Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,041,284 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 162,679 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.15% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $491,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 115.1% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 357 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 179.9% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.66 per share, with a total value of $60,149.74. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,364.08. This trade represents a 7.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of FIS opened at $64.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a PE ratio of 356.45 and a beta of 1.01. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.51 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.41.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 1.09%.The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Fidelity National Information Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.740-5.780 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 592.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FIS shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Susquehanna cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.53.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

