Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) Trading Down 5.1% – Here’s What Happened

The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.67 and last traded at $3.6650. 179,203 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,310,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.86.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on REAX shares. Jones Trading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Real Brokerage in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Real Brokerage in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Real Brokerage in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Real Brokerage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Real Brokerage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.33.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.28. The stock has a market cap of $783.66 million, a P/E ratio of -92.50 and a beta of 0.97.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Real Brokerage in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Real Brokerage in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Real Brokerage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Real Brokerage during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Real Brokerage in the third quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate technology company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: North American Brokerage, Real Title, and One Real Mortgage. It offers brokerage, title, and mortgage broker services. The company is based in Miami, Florida.

