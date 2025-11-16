Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $6.28, but opened at $6.64. Omeros shares last traded at $7.6830, with a volume of 2,217,045 shares.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on OMER shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Omeros in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. WBB Securities reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Omeros in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Omeros from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Omeros in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omeros

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Omeros by 1,201.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 416,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 384,168 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Omeros by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 933,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after buying an additional 263,095 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Omeros during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,118,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Omeros in the 1st quarter valued at about $938,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in Omeros in the 2nd quarter worth about $316,000. Institutional investors own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

Omeros Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.60 million, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 2.40.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting immunologic diseases, including complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company’s products under development include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal trial for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (TA-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

Featured Articles

