Stephens Initiates Coverage on Amrize (NYSE:AMRZ)

Equities research analysts at Stephens began coverage on shares of Amrize (NYSE:AMRZ – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Stephens’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AMRZ. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Amrize from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Amrize in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Amrize from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Amrize from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Oddo Bhf started coverage on Amrize in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.88.

Get Amrize alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMRZ

Amrize Stock Performance

Shares of AMRZ opened at $48.94 on Friday. Amrize has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $56.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $27.07 billion and a PE ratio of 26.60.

Amrize (NYSE:AMRZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.03). The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amrize news, CEO Jan Philipp Jenisch purchased 55,000 shares of Amrize stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,895,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,505,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,223,200. The trade was a 3.79% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Roald Brouwer purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.77 per share, for a total transaction of $207,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief technology officer directly owned 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,930. This represents a 80.00% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders bought a total of 65,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,433,595 over the last quarter.

Institutional Trading of Amrize

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amrize in the second quarter worth approximately $1,065,029,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amrize during the 2nd quarter valued at $670,915,000. Dodge & Cox purchased a new stake in Amrize during the 2nd quarter valued at $622,085,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Amrize in the 2nd quarter worth $220,404,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Amrize by 48.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,622,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,018,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809,133 shares during the period.

Amrize Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amrize AG focuses on building materials business in North America. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Zug, Switzerland. Amrize AG operates independently of Holcim AG as of June 23, 2025.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amrize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amrize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.