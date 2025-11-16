Enphase Energy, Inc. $ENPH Stock Holdings Boosted by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 29.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 12,577 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Enphase Energy by 9,673.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 192,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,614,000 after acquiring an additional 190,179 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 155,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,472 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,823,000. AGF Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $3,009,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its position in Enphase Energy by 228.6% in the second quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 16,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 11,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $28.68 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $28.14 and a one year high of $78.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.28.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $410.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.64 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 12.93%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Enphase Energy has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.93 per share, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,630,632 shares in the company, valued at $50,435,447.76. This represents a 0.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ENPH. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Zacks Research downgraded Enphase Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Oppenheimer set a $67.00 price objective on Enphase Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and thirteen have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $41.76.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

