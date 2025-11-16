Inv Vk Ca Valu (NYSE:VCV) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Inv Vk Ca Valu (NYSE:VCV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.38 and last traded at $11.3050, with a volume of 150789 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.28.
Inv Vk Ca Valu Trading Up 0.4%
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.45.
Inv Vk Ca Valu Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $0.0646 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th.
About Inv Vk Ca Valu
Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
