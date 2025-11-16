LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Trading Down 4.6% – What’s Next?

LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.46 and last traded at $4.4650. 5,853 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,235,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.68.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LVWR. Wall Street Zen upgraded LiveWire Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of LiveWire Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, LiveWire Group presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

LiveWire Group Trading Down 2.2%

The stock has a market cap of $932.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.12.

LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. LiveWire Group had a negative net margin of 320.10% and a negative return on equity of 90.76%. The business had revenue of $5.70 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in LiveWire Group in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of LiveWire Group by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LiveWire Group by 102.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 437,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 221,071 shares in the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new position in shares of LiveWire Group during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in LiveWire Group during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

LiveWire Group, Inc manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company designs and sells electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel; and electric balance bikes for kids. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online.

