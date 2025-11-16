Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Trading Down 22.2% on Analyst Downgrade

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 22.2% during mid-day trading on Friday after CIBC lowered their price target on the stock from C$9.00 to C$8.50. The company traded as low as C$6.20 and last traded at C$6.20. Approximately 2,442,838 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 220% from the average daily volume of 764,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.97.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on Superior Plus from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Superior Plus from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price objective on Superior Plus from C$10.50 to C$9.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$9.41.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.35, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of C$1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 0.18.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$470.64 million for the quarter. Superior Plus had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 1.80%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.01%.

Superior is a leading North American distributor of propane, compressed natural gas, renewable energy and related products and services, servicing approximately 770,000 customer locations in the U.S. and Canada. Through its primary businesses, propane distribution and CNG, RNG and hydrogen distribution, Superior safely delivers clean burning fuels to residential, commercial, utility, agricultural and industrial customers not connected to a pipeline.

