Cornerstone Advisors LLC Has $39.54 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 366,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,900 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.4% of Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $39,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 396.7% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,500.0% during the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $40,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $119.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $502.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.49. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52-week low of $97.80 and a 52-week high of $123.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $57.55 billion during the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 59.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Exxon Mobil

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $238,351.10. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 13,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.