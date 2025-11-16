Cornerstone Advisors LLC Buys 34,100 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 133,100 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,100 shares during the period. Oracle comprises about 1.0% of Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $29,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Oracle by 4.3% in the first quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 51,350 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 9.2% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,817 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,937 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,201,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Lockerman Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $328,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Baird R W raised Oracle to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Oracle from $271.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Oracle from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $363.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.69.

Oracle Stock Up 2.4%

ORCL stock opened at $222.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $279.59 and its 200 day moving average is $233.78. The stock has a market cap of $635.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. Oracle Corporation has a 1-year low of $118.86 and a 1-year high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Insider Activity

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 5,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.62, for a total transaction of $1,403,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 47,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,212,431.46. The trade was a 9.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $11,065,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 154,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,610,859.20. This represents a 20.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,254 shares of company stock valued at $60,227,807. 40.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

