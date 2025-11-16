Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Cuts Stock Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. $BFAM

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,466,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,878 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 4.31% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $304,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BFAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,391,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,959,000 after buying an additional 845,391 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.1% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,200,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,575,000 after acquiring an additional 95,860 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 8.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 878,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,545,000 after acquiring an additional 66,230 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 171.0% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 858,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,041,000 after acquiring an additional 541,440 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 753,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,604,000 after acquiring an additional 129,403 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BFAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $146.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.71.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BFAM opened at $99.67 on Friday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.49 and a 52-week high of $132.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68 and a beta of 1.36.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.25. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 6.34%.The business had revenue of $802.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.480-4.530 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total value of $108,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 26,449 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,245.48. This represents a 3.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Featured Articles

