Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $552.05 Million Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,939,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,563 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.32% of CBRE Group worth $552,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CBRE. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 248,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,883,000 after buying an additional 10,438 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 91,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,005,000 after acquiring an additional 21,934 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Smith Salley Wealth Management boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 64.0% during the second quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 4,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 98.3% in the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

CBRE stock opened at $153.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.70 billion, a PE ratio of 37.92 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.45 and a twelve month high of $171.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $157.49 and its 200-day moving average is $146.94.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.15. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 3.12%.The business had revenue of $10.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. CBRE Group’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. CBRE Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.250-6.350 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CBRE. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $164.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Wall Street Zen raised CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on CBRE Group from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.89.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

