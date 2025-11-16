Intrua Financial LLC Sells 10,341 Shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. $FSCO

Intrua Financial LLC decreased its position in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,341 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in FS Credit Opportunities were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSCO. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Andina Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FS Credit Opportunities during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. World Investment Advisors bought a new position in FS Credit Opportunities during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. 36.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FSCO opened at $6.28 on Friday. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.29 and a 52-week high of $7.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.10.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.0678 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th.

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

