Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Decreases Stock Holdings in Waters Corporation $WAT

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its stake in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,863,970 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 202,512 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 3.13% of Waters worth $650,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz SE acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its position in Waters by 5.5% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 5,694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its holdings in Waters by 6.4% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 9,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Waters by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,552,399 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $539,606,000 after buying an additional 42,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waters by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,731,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waters Stock Up 0.1%

WAT stock opened at $379.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $331.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $327.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.11. Waters Corporation has a one year low of $275.05 and a one year high of $423.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $608.55 million for the quarter. Waters had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 21.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waters Corporation will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Waters in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $385.00 price target on shares of Waters and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Redburn Partners set a $390.00 target price on Waters in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Waters from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Waters currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $381.57.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

