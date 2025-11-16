Piper Sandler Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $342.00 to $381.00 in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $333.00 to $329.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $326.00 to $317.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $405.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Amgen from $288.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.05.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $336.74 on Friday. Amgen has a 12-month low of $253.30 and a 12-month high of $345.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $290.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.63. Amgen had a return on equity of 174.71% and a net margin of 18.96%.The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.600-21.400 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total transaction of $376,286.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,000.91. This represents a 14.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 6,879 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.83, for a total value of $2,317,053.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 41,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,120,924.09. This trade represents a 14.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,036 shares of company stock worth $2,992,594. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amgen

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1,214.3% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 92 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth $27,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3,433.3% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 106 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at $32,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

