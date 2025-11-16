Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Cuts Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,057,427 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 53,838 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.11% of Home Depot worth $387,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group now owns 3,163 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. increased its position in Home Depot by 2.3% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. now owns 1,178 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 4.7% during the second quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 1.5% during the first quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 1.5% during the second quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 target price (down from $440.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $497.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $429.33.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.23, for a total transaction of $2,265,740.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,635,234.11. This trade represents a 25.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 3,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.23, for a total transaction of $1,551,900.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 24,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,941,924.05. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,835 shares of company stock valued at $19,623,432. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $362.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $393.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $381.85. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $326.31 and a 1 year high of $439.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $45.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.Home Depot’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.60 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

