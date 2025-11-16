Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Decreases Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. $GWW

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 302,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,262 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.63% of W.W. Grainger worth $314,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $975.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,006.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings downgraded W.W. Grainger from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,035.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $1,018.00.

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

In related news, SVP Jonny M. Leroy sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $992.86, for a total transaction of $496,430.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 1,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,758,355.06. This represents a 22.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of GWW stock opened at $925.90 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $893.99 and a 52-week high of $1,227.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $44.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $966.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,012.28.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $10.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.95 by $0.26. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 49.63% and a net margin of 10.99%.The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.87 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. W.W. Grainger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 39.000-39.750 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a $2.26 dividend. This represents a $9.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 25.35%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

Featured Articles

