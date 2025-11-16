Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF $JBBB

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,084 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.36% of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF worth $4,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 13,128.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 349.3% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Trading Down 2.7%

BATS:JBBB opened at $47.93 on Friday. Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF has a one year low of $45.75 and a one year high of $49.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.18.

About Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF

The Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (JBBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of floating-rate collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of varying maturities, rated between BBB+ and B- from global issuers. JBBB was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.