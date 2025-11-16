Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in MidCap Financial Investment Corporation $MFIC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:MFIC – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 371,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,552 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.40% of MidCap Financial Investment worth $4,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MFIC. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 7.7% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 85,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 6,112 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in MidCap Financial Investment by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 421,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after acquiring an additional 5,953 shares during the period. Axim Planning & Wealth purchased a new position in MidCap Financial Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Next Capital Management LLC grew its position in MidCap Financial Investment by 329.0% in the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 725,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,155,000 after acquiring an additional 556,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MidCap Financial Investment in the second quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 28.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of MidCap Financial Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of MidCap Financial Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial set a $13.50 price target on shares of MidCap Financial Investment and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of MidCap Financial Investment in a report on Monday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.04.

MidCap Financial Investment Trading Up 0.5%

NASDAQ:MFIC opened at $11.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.51. MidCap Financial Investment Corporation has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $14.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.34.

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The company had revenue of $82.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.56 million. MidCap Financial Investment had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 10.33%. Equities analysts anticipate that MidCap Financial Investment Corporation will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MidCap Financial Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 9th. MidCap Financial Investment’s payout ratio is presently 143.40%.

MidCap Financial Investment Company Profile

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

