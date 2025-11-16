Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. $VTR

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,570,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,614 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.23% of Ventas worth $351,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ventas by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,941,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,740,422,000 after buying an additional 2,440,551 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Ventas by 9.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,347,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,224,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811,241 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 4.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,226,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $769,061,000 after acquiring an additional 574,663 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 7,889,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $542,506,000 after acquiring an additional 751,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,414,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $441,056,000 after acquiring an additional 281,232 shares during the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on VTR shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Ventas from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Ventas in a research report on Thursday. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Ventas from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ventas from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.36.

Ventas Stock Performance

Ventas stock opened at $78.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.88. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.68 and a 1-year high of $78.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.66 and a 200-day moving average of $67.32.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. Ventas had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 4.28%.The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Ventas’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Ventas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.450-3.480 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 369.23%.

Insider Activity

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 19,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.29, for a total value of $1,449,332.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,145,695 shares in the company, valued at $86,259,376.55. This trade represents a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total value of $65,493.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 111,694 shares in the company, valued at $8,408,324.32. This trade represents a 0.77% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 652,618 shares of company stock valued at $47,791,654. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Ventas

About Ventas

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

