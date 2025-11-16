Intrua Financial LLC Makes New Investment in L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX

Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Kiker Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 137.0% during the second quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 44.4% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 83,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.90, for a total transaction of $23,231,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 145,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,747,282.20. The trade was a 36.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:LHX opened at $289.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $290.17 and its 200-day moving average is $266.82. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $193.09 and a 1-year high of $308.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $54.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.75.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.500-10.700 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LHX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $318.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.63.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

