Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Sells 31,886 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 77.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31,886 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 722,329.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 17,851,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,579,274,000 after purchasing an additional 17,848,756 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,688,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,498,319,000 after buying an additional 68,243 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,285,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,244,071,000 after buying an additional 70,645 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,109,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,845,101,000 after buying an additional 208,598 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,280,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,184,401,000 after buying an additional 133,621 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWF stock opened at $470.93 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $308.67 and a fifty-two week high of $493.00. The company has a market capitalization of $122.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $470.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $437.70.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

