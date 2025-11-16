Security Financial Services INC. Invests $307,000 in Capital Group Growth ETF $CGGR

Security Financial Services INC. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 19.9% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 26,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $238,000. Advyzon Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Cvfg LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Cvfg LLC now owns 7,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 20,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGGR opened at $43.11 on Friday. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $29.23 and a 52 week high of $45.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.42. The company has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.17.

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

