Antero Resources Corporation $AR Shares Acquired by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 122.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,329 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 142,942 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $10,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Antero Resources by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 656 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 9,900.0% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the first quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the second quarter worth about $162,000. 83.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $44.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

NYSE AR opened at $34.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Antero Resources Corporation has a twelve month low of $29.10 and a twelve month high of $44.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.85 and a 200 day moving average of $35.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.62.

In other Antero Resources news, insider Brendan E. Krueger bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.35 per share, for a total transaction of $166,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 295,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,868,831.95. This represents a 1.72% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

