Security Financial Services INC. Buys Shares of 11,445 Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF $CGCP

Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 190.2% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 8,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Price Performance

CGCP stock opened at $22.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.53. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 1 year low of $21.74 and a 1 year high of $23.00.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Increases Dividend

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st were paid a $0.1107 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

