Sanders Capital LLC Cuts Stake in United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL

Sanders Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,514,915 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 39,060 shares during the period. United Airlines comprises about 1.6% of Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $1,155,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in United Airlines by 10,777.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,068,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $349,953,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021,511 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 86.4% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,985,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $275,203,000 after buying an additional 1,847,884 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 334.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,793,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,539,000 after buying an additional 1,380,804 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 1,575.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,277,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,203,000 after buying an additional 1,201,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 352.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,468,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $95.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.43 and its 200 day moving average is $90.58. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a one year low of $52.00 and a one year high of $116.00.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.31 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 5.64%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.33 earnings per share. United Airlines has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UAL. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on United Airlines from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Loop Capital set a $110.00 price target on United Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on United Airlines from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.38.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

