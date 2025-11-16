GT Biopharma (NASDAQ:GTBP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

GT Biopharma (NASDAQ:GTBP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.45), FiscalAI reports.

GT Biopharma Price Performance

Shares of GTBP stock opened at $0.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.70. GT Biopharma has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $4.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GTBP shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of GT Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of GT Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

About GT Biopharma

GT Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology products based on its proprietary Tri-specific Killer Engager (TriKE) fusion protein immune cell engager technology platform. It develops GTB-3550, a single-chain tri-specific recombinant fusion protein conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes, refractory/relapsed acute myeloid leukemia or advanced systemic mastocytosis, and CD33+ malignancies.

