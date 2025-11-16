Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Releases Earnings Results

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.03), FiscalAI reports. Beam Global had a negative net margin of 69.33% and a negative return on equity of 34.97%. The business had revenue of $5.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 million.

Beam Global Stock Up 0.6%

NASDAQ:BEEM opened at $1.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Beam Global has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $4.55. The company has a market cap of $32.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on BEEM shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Beam Global in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beam Global

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Beam Global stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 660,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,640 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.75% of Beam Global worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

About Beam Global

Beam Global, a clean-technology innovation company, engages in the design, development, engineering, manufacture, and sale of renewably energized infrastructure products and battery solutions. Its product portfolio includes EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a mounting asset and a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 150kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles, such as electric buses, heavy-duty vehicles, agricultural equipment, public transportation, and electric vehicles used in the construction industry; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

