Crown Holdings, Inc. $CCK Shares Acquired by Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Crown were worth $4,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 26,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,790 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Crown by 4.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 56,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Crown by 19.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Crown by 161.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Crown by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Crown news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 13,000 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total value of $1,306,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 449,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,139,109.12. The trade was a 2.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CCK opened at $96.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.98 and a 1-year high of $109.48. The stock has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.13.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 27.35% and a net margin of 7.79%.The business's revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. Crown has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.650-1.75 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.80 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 6th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.87%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CCK. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Crown in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Crown from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Crown in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Crown from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Crown in a report on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $118.08.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

