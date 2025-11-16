Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Buys 6,679 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. $BRO

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,679 shares during the quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $4,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 3.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 26.4% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 13,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 340.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 324,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,312,000 after buying an additional 19,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Price Performance

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $80.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.77. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.17 and a twelve month high of $125.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.89.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 5th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 5th. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on BRO shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $122.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings cut Brown & Brown from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.23.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

