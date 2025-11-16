Joseph (Seph) Glew Buys 45,975 Shares of WOTSO Property (ASX:WOT) Stock

WOTSO Property (ASX:WOT – Get Free Report) insider Joseph (Seph) Glew bought 45,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.63 per share, for a total transaction of A$28,734.38.

Joseph (Seph) Glew also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 3rd, Joseph (Seph) Glew purchased 54,025 shares of WOTSO Property stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.59 per share, with a total value of A$32,090.85.

On Monday, October 27th, Joseph (Seph) Glew purchased 82,776 shares of WOTSO Property stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.59 per share, with a total value of A$48,589.51.

On Tuesday, October 14th, Joseph (Seph) Glew acquired 95,416 shares of WOTSO Property stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.59 per share, for a total transaction of A$56,295.44.

On Friday, October 10th, Joseph (Seph) Glew acquired 38,233 shares of WOTSO Property stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.60 per share, for a total transaction of A$22,748.64.

On Friday, September 26th, Joseph (Seph) Glew acquired 10,452 shares of WOTSO Property stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.58 per share, for a total transaction of A$6,062.16.

On Friday, September 19th, Joseph (Seph) Glew bought 17,317 shares of WOTSO Property stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.61 per share, with a total value of A$10,563.37.

On Monday, September 1st, Joseph (Seph) Glew bought 27,000 shares of WOTSO Property stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.65 per share, with a total value of A$17,577.00.

On Wednesday, August 27th, Joseph (Seph) Glew purchased 26,932 shares of WOTSO Property stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.69 per share, for a total transaction of A$18,583.08.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.02. The stock has a market cap of $107.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.22 and a beta of -0.01.

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd were paid a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from WOTSO Property’s previous Final dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 182.0%. WOTSO Property’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Wotso Property is a real estate investment trust externally managed by BlackWall Fund Services Limited. It invests in the real estate markets across Australia. It primarily invests in the industrial, retail and commercial Australian properties, and unlisted property securities. Wotso Property is based in Australia.

