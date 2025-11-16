Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Boosts Stock Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. $GLPI

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,863 shares during the quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $4,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLPI. Freedom Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 66.0% during the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 18.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 78,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Barclays upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.50.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $44.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.23, a current ratio of 13.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.26 and a 52 week high of $52.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.74.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 49.54%.The business had revenue of $397.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Gaming and Leisure Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.860-3.880 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.04%.

Insider Transactions at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $181,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 129,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,911,561.97. This represents a 2.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in the provision of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

See Also

