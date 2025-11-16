Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Increases Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company $WTW

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $4,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 122.9% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth about $70,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $408.00 to $391.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Wolfe Research raised Willis Towers Watson Public to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $373.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $387.00 to $356.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.77.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $322.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $332.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.85. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company has a 52 week low of $292.97 and a 52 week high of $352.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 220.64, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 1.40%.The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company will post 17.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.52%.

Willis Towers Watson Public announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 18th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

Featured Articles

