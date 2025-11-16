Insider Selling: PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) CFO Sells $24,384.48 in Stock

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Free Report) CFO Scott Edward Peterson sold 32,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.74, for a total transaction of $24,384.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 458,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,267.06. This represents a 6.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Scott Edward Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 6th, Scott Edward Peterson sold 30,000 shares of PLAYSTUDIOS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.79, for a total value of $23,700.00.

On Wednesday, September 10th, Scott Edward Peterson sold 25,000 shares of PLAYSTUDIOS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total value of $23,750.00.

PLAYSTUDIOS Price Performance

MYPS opened at $0.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.14. PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PLAYSTUDIOS ( NASDAQ:MYPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). PLAYSTUDIOS had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $57.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.77 million. PLAYSTUDIOS has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Williams & Novak LLC raised its stake in PLAYSTUDIOS by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Williams & Novak LLC now owns 82,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 33,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in PLAYSTUDIOS by 211.0% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 86,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 59,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MYPS shares. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Zacks Research lowered PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen cut PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $2.00.

PLAYSTUDIOS Company Profile

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States and internationally. The company's game portfolio includes a diverse range of titles comprising social casino, card, puzzle, and adventure games. It also offers POP! Slots, myVEGAS Slots, my KONAMI Slots, MGM Slots Live, myVEGAS Blackjack, myVEGAS Bingo, Tetris, Solitaire, Spider Solitaire, Jumbline 2, Sudoku, and Mahjong games.

