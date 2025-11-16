First BanCorp. $FBP Stock Position Reduced by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 681,674 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 61,804 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $14,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the second quarter worth $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in First BanCorp. by 328.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in First BanCorp. by 191.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in First BanCorp. by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in First BanCorp. by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FBP opened at $20.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.98. First BanCorp. has a 52-week low of $16.40 and a 52-week high of $22.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.01.

First BanCorp. ( NYSE:FBP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $30.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.25 million. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 26.73%.During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.95%.

FBP has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target (down from $26.00) on shares of First BanCorp. in a report on Monday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of First BanCorp. from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of First BanCorp. in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group set a $25.00 price target on shares of First BanCorp. in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of First BanCorp. from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

In other First BanCorp. news, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $1,115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,059,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,627,898.10. This trade represents a 4.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

