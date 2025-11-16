Insider Selling: Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Major Shareholder Sells $37,650.00 in Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total value of $37,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,777,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,446,050.88. This trade represents a 0.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Azzurro Capital Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Travelzoo alerts:

On Tuesday, November 4th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 10,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $77,500.00.

On Friday, September 26th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 25,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $251,500.00.

On Wednesday, September 24th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 20,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $210,200.00.

On Tuesday, September 23rd, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 7,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.48, for a total transaction of $78,600.00.

On Monday, September 15th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 20,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $190,600.00.

On Thursday, September 11th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 15,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $143,700.00.

On Tuesday, September 2nd, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 5,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $49,750.00.

On Friday, August 29th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 7,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $74,550.00.

On Friday, August 22nd, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 22,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $225,900.00.

On Thursday, August 21st, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 32,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $310,375.00.

Travelzoo Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:TZOO opened at $7.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.17. Travelzoo has a 12-month low of $7.17 and a 12-month high of $24.85. The firm has a market cap of $79.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travelzoo

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $22.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.92 million. Travelzoo had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 2,072.58%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Travelzoo will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 1,242.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Travelzoo in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in Travelzoo by 3,188.4% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 42,900.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the second quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Travelzoo from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price target on Travelzoo from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded Travelzoo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Travelzoo in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

View Our Latest Report on TZOO

Travelzoo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.