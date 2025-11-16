Aaron’s Holdings Company, Inc. (PRG) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 18th

Aaron’s Holdings Company, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th.

Aaron’s has raised its dividend by an average of 0.3%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Aaron’s has a payout ratio of 14.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Aaron’s to earn $4.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.6%.

Aaron’s Price Performance

Shares of PRG stock opened at $27.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.93. Aaron’s has a 52-week low of $23.50 and a 52-week high of $49.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 4.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aaron’s ( NYSE:PRG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.17. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 6.54%.The business had revenue of $595.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Aaron’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.350-3.450 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.550-0.650 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aaron’s will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Aaron’s from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Aaron’s Company Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

