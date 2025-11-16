Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Director Buys $47,602.08 in Stock

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) Director Ruth Porat purchased 324 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $146.92 per share, with a total value of $47,602.08. Following the transaction, the director owned 39,077 shares in the company, valued at $5,741,192.84. This trade represents a 0.84% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ruth Porat also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 10th, Ruth Porat acquired 78 shares of Blackstone stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $143.40 per share, with a total value of $11,185.20.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $141.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.77. The stock has a market cap of $104.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.42, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.76. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.66 and a fifty-two week high of $200.96.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter. Blackstone had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 20.56%.The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a $1.29 dividend. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Blackstone from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a report on Friday, October 24th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $208.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $200.00 to $199.00 in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in Blackstone by 44.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 383,087 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,450,000 after purchasing an additional 117,874 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 127.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 208,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,627,000 after buying an additional 116,988 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its position in Blackstone by 2.1% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 3,453 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in Blackstone by 2.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,844,744 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $315,178,000 after acquiring an additional 38,168 shares during the period. Finally, Kelleher Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

