Mfs Govt Mkts (MGF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on November 28th

Mfs Govt Mkts (NYSE:MGF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0194 per share on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. This is a 0.1% increase from Mfs Govt Mkts’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Mfs Govt Mkts Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of Mfs Govt Mkts stock opened at $3.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.08. Mfs Govt Mkts has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $3.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mfs Govt Mkts

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Mfs Govt Mkts by 33.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 839,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 211,293 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mfs Govt Mkts by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 8,401,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,633,000 after purchasing an additional 124,002 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mfs Govt Mkts by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 403,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 27,768 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Mfs Govt Mkts by 50.0% in the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in Mfs Govt Mkts by 19.0% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 30,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

Mfs Govt Mkts Company Profile

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

