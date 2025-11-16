Mr Miggles (MIGGLES) Tops One Day Volume of $1.28 Million

Mr Miggles (MIGGLES) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 16th. During the last seven days, Mr Miggles has traded down 19.7% against the U.S. dollar. Mr Miggles has a market capitalization of $10.81 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of Mr Miggles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mr Miggles token can currently be bought for about $0.0113 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $95,309.15 or 0.99740944 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Mr Miggles

Mr Miggles launched on July 15th, 2024. Mr Miggles’ total supply is 958,766,520 tokens and its circulating supply is 957,371,091 tokens. Mr Miggles’ official website is miggles.io. Mr Miggles’ official Twitter account is @mrmigglesonbase.

Mr Miggles Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mr Miggles (MIGGLES) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Base platform. Mr Miggles has a current supply of 958,766,520 with 957,371,091 in circulation. The last known price of Mr Miggles is 0.01113722 USD and is up 0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 108 active market(s) with $1,278,852.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://miggles.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mr Miggles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mr Miggles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mr Miggles using one of the exchanges listed above.

