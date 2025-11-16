Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (STRRP) to Issue Dividend of $0.25 on December 10th

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRRP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, December 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st.

Star Equity Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ STRRP opened at $9.97 on Friday. Star Equity has a 1 year low of $8.15 and a 1 year high of $10.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.39.

Get Star Equity alerts:

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRRP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.15 million during the quarter.

Star Equity Company Profile

Star Equity Holdings, Inc engages in the construction business in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Construction, and Investments. It manufactures modular housing units, structural wall panels, permanent wood foundation systems, and other engineered wood products; supplies general contractors with building materials; holds real estate assets; and manages investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Star Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.