Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (STRRP) to Issue Dividend of $0.25 on December 10th

Posted by on Nov 16th, 2025

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRRPGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, December 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st.

Star Equity Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ STRRP opened at $9.97 on Friday. Star Equity has a 1 year low of $8.15 and a 1 year high of $10.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.39.

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.15 million during the quarter.

Star Equity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Star Equity Holdings, Inc engages in the construction business in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Construction, and Investments. It manufactures modular housing units, structural wall panels, permanent wood foundation systems, and other engineered wood products; supplies general contractors with building materials; holds real estate assets; and manages investments.

