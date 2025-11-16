Palvella Therapeutics’ (PVLA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $110.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PVLA. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Palvella Therapeutics from $95.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Palvella Therapeutics from $65.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Palvella Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Palvella Therapeutics from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $54.00 price target on shares of Palvella Therapeutics and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palvella Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.50.

Shares of PVLA stock opened at $83.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $925.94 million, a P/E ratio of -22.09 and a beta of -0.05. Palvella Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.17 and a 1 year high of $85.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.81.

Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 11th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.18). Analysts forecast that Palvella Therapeutics will post -3.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVLA. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Palvella Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Palvella Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $36,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new position in shares of Palvella Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Palvella Therapeutics by 108,066.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in Palvella Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. 40.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palvella Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies to treat patients suffering from serious, rare genetic skin diseases. Palvella Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc, is based in WAYNE, Pa.

