UBS Group Cuts Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Price Target to $29.00

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Monday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

Surgery Partners Stock Down 0.2%

Surgery Partners stock opened at $15.28 on Thursday. Surgery Partners has a twelve month low of $15.12 and a twelve month high of $26.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 1.85.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.06). Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $821.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Surgery Partners has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Surgery Partners will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Harrison R. Bane sold 9,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total value of $209,940.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 117,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,634,228.88. The trade was a 7.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Surgery Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGRY. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Surgery Partners by 86.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 313.1% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $115,000.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

