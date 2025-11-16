Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 on November 26th

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSHGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the information technology service provider on Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th.

Cognizant Technology Solutions has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a dividend payout ratio of 22.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cognizant Technology Solutions to earn $5.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.2%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $72.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.29 and a 200-day moving average of $73.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a one year low of $65.15 and a one year high of $90.82.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSHGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The information technology service provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 17.00%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.220-5.260 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.19.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

