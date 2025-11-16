Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 on November 26th

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the information technology service provider on Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th.
Cognizant Technology Solutions has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a dividend payout ratio of 22.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cognizant Technology Solutions to earn $5.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.2%.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of CTSH stock opened at $72.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.29 and a 200-day moving average of $73.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a one year low of $65.15 and a one year high of $90.82.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.19.
About Cognizant Technology Solutions
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.
