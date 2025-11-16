Intech Investment Management LLC Has $8.79 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 134.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 87,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,854 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $8,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 124.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,011,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $991,132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988,044 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1,056.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,336,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $476,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961,255 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $201,358,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,045,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,754,751,000 after buying an additional 1,780,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 443.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,549,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $156,453,000 after buying an additional 1,264,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UPS. Vertical Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective (down previously from $125.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.00.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $96.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $81.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.91 and a 200-day moving average of $92.89. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $138.67.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.43. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 40.07%. The business had revenue of $21.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. United Parcel Service has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Christiana Smith Shi bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.17 per share, with a total value of $44,085.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 500 shares in the company, valued at $44,085. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

