242,129 Shares in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. $PK Purchased by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 242,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 359.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 469.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 322.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 186.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 71.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PK. Citigroup downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $11.20.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

NYSE:PK opened at $10.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.26 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.87. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.27 and a fifty-two week high of $16.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.08). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 0.47%.The firm had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Park Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.850-1.970 EPS. Analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,428.57%.

Park Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.